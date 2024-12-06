What might four more years of Donald Trump look like?

What is next for the United States as it embarks on a second Trump presidency.

As the dust settles following the United States election results, the world is adjusting to the prospect of four more years of Donald Trump.

The future either looks bright or worrying, depending on which side of the political aisle you stand.

Presenter: Anelise Borges

Guests:

Ky Polanco – Co-founder of the FEMINIST organisation

Elizabeth Booker Houston – Lawyer and comedian

Maribel Hernandez Rivera – American Civil Liberties Union