Video Duration 24 minutes 58 seconds
A Year of Censorship: Social Media Crackdown
We look at how censorship on the internet has increased and ask what freedom of expression means online.
With some governments banning apps like TikTok and social media platforms suspending and banning accounts with pro-Palestinian views, it’s been a challenging year for free speech on the internet.
We look at what tech companies and institutions around the world have done to censor both content and users expressing their opinions.
Published On 31 Dec 2024