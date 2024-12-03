Video Duration 25 minutes 00 seconds
The Future of Ageing: Global Challenges
We take a look at how ageing of populations around the world will affect our everyday lives.
The number of people around the globe aged 80 or above is expected to more than triple in the next 50 years.
The UN says this is ‘poised to become one of the most significant social transformations of the twenty-first century’.
How does society need to change in order to accommodate older versions of us?
Presenter: Anelise Borges
Guests:
Jessica Guthrie – Caregiver
Dr Malaz Boustani – Geriatrician and Neuroscientist
Arun Balachandran – Columbia University
Xiujian Peng – Victoria University
Published On 3 Dec 2024