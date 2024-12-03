The Future of Ageing: Global Challenges

We take a look at how ageing of populations around the world will affect our everyday lives.

The number of people around the globe aged 80 or above is expected to more than triple in the next 50 years.

The UN says this is ‘poised to become one of the most significant social transformations of the twenty-first century’.

How does society need to change in order to accommodate older versions of us?

Presenter: Anelise Borges

Guests:

Jessica Guthrie – Caregiver

Dr Malaz Boustani – Geriatrician and Neuroscientist

Arun Balachandran – Columbia University

Xiujian Peng – Victoria University