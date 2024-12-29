Video Duration 24 minutes 40 seconds
A Year of Youth Protests: Reclaiming Power
On The Stream: We look back at various student protest movements prompted by young people in 2024.
We examine the moments when young people advocating for causes that matter to them made headlines this year. The US and UK university protests, demonstrations in Kenya and youth rallies in Bangladesh all come under the spotlight.
Presenter: Anelise Borges
Guests:
Mahmoud Al Thabata – Harvard Out of Occupied Palestine
Kendall Gardner – Oxford University student
Wanjira Wanjiru – Mathare Social Justice Centre co-founder
Prapti Taposhi – Bangladeshi student activist
