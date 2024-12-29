A Year of Youth Protests: Reclaiming Power

On The Stream: We look back at various student protest movements prompted by young people in 2024.

We examine the moments when young people advocating for causes that matter to them made headlines this year. The US and UK university protests, demonstrations in Kenya and youth rallies in Bangladesh all come under the spotlight.

Presenter: Anelise Borges

Guests: Mahmoud Al Thabata – Harvard Out of Occupied Palestine

Kendall Gardner – Oxford University student

Wanjira Wanjiru – Mathare Social Justice Centre co-founder

Prapti Taposhi – Bangladeshi student activist