Video Duration 24 minutes 54 seconds
A stolen generation: South Korean adoptees
Today on The Stream: We explore the consequences for the Korean adoptee diaspora following the 1953 Korean War.
Thousands of Korean children were adopted by families abroad following the end of the Korean War in 1953. We explore how this has shaped a generation of adoptees’ perceptions of identity and belonging. We also look at the financial and social motivations behind this large-scale adoption effort.
Published On 24 Dec 2024