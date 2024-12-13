Video Duration 25 minutes 00 seconds
How does AI threaten our environment?
We examine the potential threats of artificial intelligence to our environment and human life.
Governments are in a race to claim dominance over the most advanced AI technologies. Some experts and activists are warning that the potential for dystopian scenarios leading to the end of humanity isn’t just science fiction.
Presenter: Anelise Borges
Guests:
Joep Meinderts – PauseAI founder
Alexandra Tsalidis – Future of Life Institute researcher
Leyla Acaroglu – Circular Futures CEO
Published On 13 Dec 2024