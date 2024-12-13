How does AI threaten our environment?

We examine the potential threats of artificial intelligence to our environment and human life.

Governments are in a race to claim dominance over the most advanced AI technologies. Some experts and activists are warning that the potential for dystopian scenarios leading to the end of humanity isn’t just science fiction.

Presenter: Anelise Borges

Guests:

Joep Meinderts – PauseAI founder

Alexandra Tsalidis – Future of Life Institute researcher

Leyla Acaroglu – Circular Futures CEO