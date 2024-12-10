Video Duration 25 minutes 17 seconds
Rethinking the UN: Reform or obsolescence?
We talk to the UN’s special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories about the genocide in Gaza.
Francesca Albanese provides insights into how existing international frameworks can evolve to meet the challenges of the 21st century and beyond. We explore the evolution of the United Nations and examine international law as well as the role of the International Criminal Court in holding nations accountable.
Presenter: Anelise Borges
Guest: Francesca Albanese
Published On 10 Dec 2024