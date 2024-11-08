Israel’s lucrative relationship with the US tech industry

We examine whether the genocide in Gaza will damage Israel’s well-known tech sector.

Israel’s tech sector has always had a close relationship with Silicon Valley with funding for its start-ups coming from venture capitalists and US “Big Tech”. With some employees at the tech giants protesting the involvement of their companies in the war in Gaza, could this relationship be in trouble?

Presenter: Anelise Borges

Guests:

Hasan Ibraheem – Former Google employee

Paul Biggar – Tech For Palestine founder

Bella Jacobs – Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions tech campaigns coordinator