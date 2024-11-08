Video Duration 24 minutes 43 seconds
Israel’s lucrative relationship with the US tech industry
We examine whether the genocide in Gaza will damage Israel’s well-known tech sector.
Israel’s tech sector has always had a close relationship with Silicon Valley with funding for its start-ups coming from venture capitalists and US “Big Tech”. With some employees at the tech giants protesting the involvement of their companies in the war in Gaza, could this relationship be in trouble?
Presenter: Anelise Borges
Guests:
Hasan Ibraheem – Former Google employee
Paul Biggar – Tech For Palestine founder
Bella Jacobs – Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions tech campaigns coordinator
Published On 8 Nov 2024