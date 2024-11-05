The consequences of growing up online

As children of influencers and vloggers grow up, we explore the lasting effects of living in the public eye.

Imagine your childhood being broadcast online without your consent. The first generation of kids raised by social media influencers grapple with the psychological toll of growing up in the spotlight. In this episode, we delve into the long-term effects of this exposure, speaking to content creators, social media experts and advocates for child privacy. We discuss exploitation, the challenges of navigating a digital landscape and what can be done to better protect children online.

Presenter: Anelise Borges

Guests:

Sarah Adams – children’s digital privacy advocate

Abby Eckel – content creator & social media strategist

Fortesa Latifi – writer

Jessica Maddox – digital media professor