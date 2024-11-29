Why are people turning to social media for financial advice?

We talk to content creators who share their ideas on money matters online.

Social media is often described as a waste of time by older generations. However, some people have built online communities where they share tips on how to build wealth and get ahead in life. We talk to content creators who share their ideas on money matters online and ask how that helps them.