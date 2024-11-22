How Gen Z is Redefining Corporate Marketing

Gen Z creatives are taking over corporate social media marketing. Does going viral actually lead to business success?

Gen Z is reshaping corporate social media strategies, turning brands like Duolingo and Ryanair into viral sensations. We explore how young creatives are transforming the digital marketing landscape by building community and brand loyalty online. We’ll also examine how their unique approaches tap into cultural trends and resonate with younger audiences in ways traditional marketing methods often miss. After all, what better way to reach a Gen Z target audience than to hire them?