Understanding Ireland’s solidarity with Palestine

We examine why the Irish are so sympathetic to the Palestinian cause.

There are many in both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland who are ardent supporters of the Palestinian cause. We look at the shared history between the two nations and why many feel that more needs to be done by their respective governments.

Presenter: Anelise Borges

Guests:

Tadhg Hickey – Comedian and activist

Cliodhna Bhreatnach – Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign

Michaela Rafferty – BDS Belfast