Video Duration 25 minutes 10 seconds
Understanding Ireland’s solidarity with Palestine
We examine why the Irish are so sympathetic to the Palestinian cause.
There are many in both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland who are ardent supporters of the Palestinian cause. We look at the shared history between the two nations and why many feel that more needs to be done by their respective governments.
Presenter: Anelise Borges
Guests:
Tadhg Hickey – Comedian and activist
Cliodhna Bhreatnach – Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign
Michaela Rafferty – BDS Belfast
Published On 19 Nov 2024