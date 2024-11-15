The role sport boycotts play in Israel’s war on Gaza.

We explore what role the sport field could play in a movement to boycott Israel over its war on Gaza.

Scenes of destruction flooded social media timelines when clashes broke out following a football match between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv in Amsterdam.

While the mainstream media framed the violence as anti-Semitic, many netizens and residents of Amsterdam say that Maccabi fans incited the violence with Islamophobic chants and the destruction of property.

We discuss the repercussions of blurring the lines between sport and politics and whether it could be used to call for an end to the genocide in Gaza.

Presenter: Anelise Borges

Guests:

Martine Heijthuyzen – Activist and political content creator

Bassil Mikdadi – Sport journalist

Usaama – Rapper