Is this TikTok community ruining literature?

We explore the TikTok community impacting our reading habits.

With more than 240 billion views, BookTok community is all about promoting all things literature-related. Thousands of readers, writers and publishers post reviews and discuss the latest literary trends online. But some people argue that the excessive marketing of some bestselling novels on the app enables poor quality literature to be promoted. Readers also question the honesty of reviews on BookTok, due to sponsorship deals offered to book influencers.

Presenter: Anelise Borges

Guests:

Ashling Sugrue – Writer, comedian & content creator

Andy Darcy Theo – Author

Shannon Devito – Barnes & Noble senior director of books