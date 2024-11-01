What issues are Americans facing this election?

We’ll explore the upcoming US elections and examine the key factors that influence voter decisions.

The US elections are just around the corner and more than 41 million Gen Z Americans are eligible to vote. Along with Millennials, they now represent the largest voting bloc in US history. This generation is characterised by a more issue-driven approach to voting, often prioritising specific topics over party loyalty. In this discussion, we’ll explore the key issues shaping their decisions, the impact of celebrity endorsements and how the war on Gaza might sway their votes.

Presenter: Anelise Borges

Guests:

Allie O’Brien – Political content creator

George Lee – Educator and content creator

Youssef Chouhoud – Christopher Newport University

Allyson Shortle – University of Oklahoma