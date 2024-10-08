A look back at 365 days of genocide in Gaza

We explore the impact of Israel’s genocide in Gaza this past year and the world’s response to the continuing massacre.

This month marks the first anniversary of Israel’s genocide in Gaza – a year of profound loss, displacement and suffering. Nearly 42,000 people have been killed and 1.5 million displaced, with many experts suggesting the actual figures could be much higher. In this series, we reflect on key moments of this year and explore the world’s response to the continuing brutality.

Presenter: Anelise Borges

Guests:

Afaf Al-Najjar – Former Gaza resident & journalist

Maen Hammad – Photographer

Lara Elborno – International lawyer & human rights activist

Hind Khoudary – Journalist

Ahmed Tobasi – Artist

Dr Ghassan Abu-Sittah – British Palestinian surgeon