Is climate change making monsoons more extreme?

Monsoons have become increasingly erratic each year, with experts pointing to climate change as a significant factor.

The most vulnerable communities across South Asia are grappling with unprecedented rainfall, deadly floods and landslides, raising the question: Are monsoons getting worse? And if so, what can be done to protect these communities? In this episode, we discuss climate change, infrastructure, government responsibility and local disaster initiatives.

Presenter: Anelise Borges

Guests:

Roxy Mathew Koll – Climate scientist

Disha Ravi – Climate justice activist

Farzana Faruk Jhumu – UNICEF Bangladesh Youth Advocate

Shah Chowdhury – Co-founder & president, Footsteps Bangladesh