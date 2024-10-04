Video Duration 24 minutes 45 seconds
Is climate change making monsoons more extreme?
Monsoons have become increasingly erratic each year, with experts pointing to climate change as a significant factor.
The most vulnerable communities across South Asia are grappling with unprecedented rainfall, deadly floods and landslides, raising the question: Are monsoons getting worse? And if so, what can be done to protect these communities? In this episode, we discuss climate change, infrastructure, government responsibility and local disaster initiatives.
Presenter: Anelise Borges
Guests:
Roxy Mathew Koll – Climate scientist
Disha Ravi – Climate justice activist
Farzana Faruk Jhumu – UNICEF Bangladesh Youth Advocate
Shah Chowdhury – Co-founder & president, Footsteps Bangladesh
