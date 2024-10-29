Why are people boycotting Apple’s new iPhone 16?

We join the debate as protests over the iPhone 16 demand accountability for exploitation in mineral mining.

Protests and boycotts surrounding the iPhone 16 launch have taken centre stage with thousands gathering outside Apple stores worldwide, from London to Tokyo. Activists chant slogans like “A child died in Congo for your iPhone,” highlighting the exploitation linked to mining minerals in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. This episode explores how young consumers are pushing for change and accountability from Apple. We’ll discuss the intersection of technology, human rights and the values driving today’s young generation. As we unpack these protests, we challenge our audience to consider the ethical implications of their purchasing decisions and the role of corporations in global injustices.

Presenter: Anelise Borges

Guests:

Tariq Raouf – writer and activist

Maurice Carney – director of Friends of the Congo

Nicholas Muirhead – reporter and producer

Roshan Dadoo – coordinator of the South African BDS (Boycott Divestment and Sanctions) Coalition