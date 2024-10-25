Americans left vulnerable while tax money funds military aid abroad

With US taxpayer money flowing abroad for military aid, why are Americans left vulnerable at home?

After Hurricanes Milton and Helene, a lack of coordination in the US government’s disaster response left thousands stranded and in need of aid. This has prompted an online backlash, with many questioning why billions of US taxpayer dollars are directed to military aid abroad, while disaster relief at home falters. From climate resilience, to education, to housing affordability, Americans say their money should be invested in solving critical domestic issues first.

Presenter: Anelise Borges

Guests:

Sarah Deyoung – University of Delaware

Lindsay Koshgarian – National Priorities Project programme director

Stephen Semler – Security Policy Reform Institute co-Founder

Ahmad Abuznaid – US Campaign for Palestinian Rights executive director