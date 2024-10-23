Why questions are being raised over the Greater Israel ideology?

We explore the rising influence of the ‘Greater Israel’ ideology amid military tensions in Gaza and Lebanon.

Recent military escalations in Gaza and southern Lebanon, combined with provocative rhetoric from Israeli officials, suggest that the controversial idea of “Greater Israel” is gaining traction among Israel’s hard-right factions.

Key figures in the Netanyahu government are framing neighbouring states as mere “entities,” hinting at shifting territorial ambitions. As far-right ideologies resurface, the implications for Israel and its neighbours become increasingly critical.

Presenter: Anelise Borges

Guests:

Sami Hermez – Associate professor and author

Seamus Malekafzali – Journalist and writer

Dunya Kamal – Journalist and writer