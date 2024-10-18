Why almost eight million Venezuelans have fled their country

We speak with young Venezuelans about life in the country and their hopes for the future.

In this episode of The Stream, we look into Venezuela’s displacement crisis (almost eight million people have left the country in the past decade) through the perspective of young Venezuelans who stayed behind. We discuss life under President Nicolas Maduro, re-elected in July, and the nation’s struggles with hyperinflation and economic collapse. While some blame Maduro for the crisis, others point to foreign intervention. We hear from young Venezuelans about their hopes for the future and what changes are needed for the country to thrive.

Presenter: Anelise Borges

Guests:

German Rodriguez – Universidad Central de Venezuela student

Samuel Urbina – Diplomat

Camila Godoy – Psychologist