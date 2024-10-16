We discuss whether recent legal troubles signal a new era for the regulation of social media platforms.

Telegram’s founder Pavel Durov was arrested and charged with crimes related to a lack of regulation on his platform.

Meanwhile, X’s CEO Elon Musk was also threatened with prosecution over the role of his platform in spreading disinformation during riots in the United Kingdom.

Add to that the legal troubles of META in recent years, and it raises the question, who bears responsibility for what happens on social media?

Presenter: Anelise Borges

Guests:

Nighat Dad – Digital Rights Foundation founder

Nuurrianti Jalli – Oklahoma State University

Naomi Brockwell – Technology journalist

Angela Minayo – Digital rights and policy lawyer