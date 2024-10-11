How has the world changed after a year of genocide in Gaza?
We explore the harrowing impact of Israel’s genocide in Gaza the past year and the world’s response to the ongoing massacre.
This month marks the first anniversary of Israel’s genocide in Gaza – a year of profound loss, displacement and suffering. Nearly 42,000 people have been killed and 1.5 million displaced, with many experts suggesting the actual figures could be much higher. In this series, we reflect on key moments of this year and explore the world’s response to the continuing brutality.
Presenter: Anelise Borges
Guests:
Medea Benjamin – ‘Codepink’ Co-founder
Kendall Gardner – Oxford University student
Farrah Koutteineh – ‘Key48return’ founder and writer
Katherine Bogen – Doctoral student and author
Muhannad Ayyash – Mount royal university professor