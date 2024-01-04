How will hundreds of thousands in Gaza survive this winter?

With hundreds of thousands displaced, winter weather in Gaza is exacerbating an already dire humanitarian crisis.

People carrying the bodies of loved ones through floodwaters, children drenched and barefoot, families huddled around campfires struggling to stay warm. These are just some of the sights we’re seeing in Gaza this winter. With more than 80 percent of the population currently displaced, according to the UN, and many living in tents, the arrival of winter in Gaza makes the already dire humanitarian crisis significantly worse.

Presenter: Anelise Borges

Guests:

Riham Jafari – ActionAid

Youmna ElSayed – Journalist

Dr Mads Gilbert – Physician