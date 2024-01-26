Why pregnant women are bearing the brunt of Israel’s war on Gaza

Pregnant women in Gaza are forced to deliver in tents, as hospitals – once safe havens for expectant mothers – are now targets.

Pregnancy can be among the most joyful of human experiences but, for women in Gaza, it’s yet another desperate battle for survival. Hospitals, once safe havens for expectant mothers, are now targets in Gaza.

The UN estimates that there are more than 50,000 pregnant women in Gaza at the moment and an average of 180 give birth every day, despite a healthcare system that has all but collapsed. With the lack of food and fuel, unsanitary conditions and relentless Israeli bombardments, Gaza is now one of the world’s most dangerous places to be a child.

Presenter: Anelise Borges

Guests:

Dr Haya Hijazi – Gynecologist and Obstetrician

Dr Hadil Al Masri – Palestinian Ministry of Health

Laila Baker – UN Regional Director for Arab States

Dr Omar Abdel-Mannan – Pediatric Neurologist

Dr Mohammed Salama – Head of Neonatal ICU, Tal Al-Sultan Hospital