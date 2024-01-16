Does open source intelligence help find the facts in Gaza?

With access to Gaza heavily restricted, researchers rely on open source intelligence to establish what’s really happening on the ground.

Since October 7th, Israel has prevented international investigators and journalists from entering the Gaza Strip to examine and independently verify allegations of war crimes and genocide. But as one of the most documented wars in history, the abundance of videos and photos coming out of Gaza help open source intelligence researchers to piece together the truth of what’s happening in the sealed-off warzone.

Presenter: Anelise Borges

Guests:

Lawrence Abu Hamdan – Director of investigations, Earshot

Chris Osieck – Open source intelligence researcher

Lara Elborno – International lawyer