Why is Gen Z rejecting hustle culture and redefining the meaning of work?

Gen Z is redefining what we know today about the workplace as this generation has been rejecting hustle culture.

Modern workplace dynamics have changed globally since the COVID-19 pandemic. But recent reports have labelled Gen Z as the most difficult generation to work with, branding them as entitled, lazy, quiet quitters. However, emerging trends on and off social media suggest a different narrative.

From the “lazy girl job” trend to advocating for a four-day workweek, Gen Z is disrupting traditional workplace norms, advocating for work-life balance, and challenging traditional notions of success and productivity.

Presenter: Anelise Borges

Guests:

Gabrielle Judge – “Lazy girl job” trend creator

Kwolanne Felix – Writer and activist

Danielle Roberts – Anti-career coach

Joe Thompson – Union organiser and activist

Husayn Karimi – Labour journalist and organiser