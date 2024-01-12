Why is Gen Z rejecting hustle culture and redefining the meaning of work?
Gen Z is redefining what we know today about the workplace as this generation has been rejecting hustle culture.
Modern workplace dynamics have changed globally since the COVID-19 pandemic. But recent reports have labelled Gen Z as the most difficult generation to work with, branding them as entitled, lazy, quiet quitters. However, emerging trends on and off social media suggest a different narrative.
From the “lazy girl job” trend to advocating for a four-day workweek, Gen Z is disrupting traditional workplace norms, advocating for work-life balance, and challenging traditional notions of success and productivity.
Presenter: Anelise Borges
Guests:
Gabrielle Judge – “Lazy girl job” trend creator
Kwolanne Felix – Writer and activist
Danielle Roberts – Anti-career coach
Joe Thompson – Union organiser and activist
Husayn Karimi – Labour journalist and organiser