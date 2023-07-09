What’s the lasting impact of the Jenin raid?

On Monday, July 10 at 19:30 GMT:

On July 3, Israel launched a large-scale military assault on the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, with Israeli forces killing 12 Palestinians, including at least three children. Thousands of people were forced from their homes as Israeli military bulldozers destroyed streets and smashed infrastructure, while air raids demolished houses.

Israeli forces also reportedly fired tear gas into a hospital and denied medical aid teams from accessing the camp, moves criticised by aid groups and UN agencies. 2023 is now on track to be the deadliest year in the occupied West Bank in more than a decade.

Israel’s military operation in Jenin ended on July 5, but many Palestinians are now homeless. According to Jenin’s Deputy Governor, nearly 80% of the homes in the camp were damaged or destroyed.

In this episode of The Stream, we’ll get an update on what’s happening on the ground in Jenin and ask what lies ahead for civilians.

In this episode of The Stream, we are joined by:

Omar Baddar, @OmarBaddar

Political analyst

Diana Buttu, @dianabuttu

Former spokesperson for the Palestine Liberation Organization

Ayman Yousef

Professor of Conflict Resolution, Arab American University of Palestine