What challenges are international reporters facing in 2023?

On Wednesday, June 28 at 19:30 GMT:

2023 has been a busy year for our correspondents been reporting from the frontlines of major events around the world.

In Palestine, the Israeli military launched deadly assaults in the Occupied West Bank. Haiti is mired in a humanitarian crisis amid political instability and gang violence. And in the United States, former President Donald Trump is facing his most serious legal battle yet, while President Biden is facing doubts among the public about his physical and mental health. What will this mean for the upcoming presidential race?

In this special episode of The Stream, we’ll get an update from a panel of Al Jazeera English correspondents around the world to discuss what they’ve been covering in the first half of 2023.

In this episode of The Stream, we are joined by:

Nida Ibrahim, @Nida_journo

Al Jazeera Correspondent

Teresa Bo, @TeresaBo

Al Jazeera Senior Correspondent

Kimberly Halkett, @KimberlyHalkett

Al Jazeera White House Correspondent

