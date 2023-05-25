What is the new reality for migrants at the US southern border?

On Thursday, May 25 at 19:30 GMT:

Earlier this month, as the Biden administration announced the end of the COVID-19 national emergency, the United States also saw the end of a controversial Trump-era public health regulation, known as Title 42. It allowed the US government to expel hundreds of thousands of migrants crossing the US-Mexico border to seek asylum, on the grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Refugee and migrant rights advocates were hopeful that the expiration of Title 42 would clear the way for a more humane policy. But then the Biden administration swiftly applied tough new immigration rules to discourage people from entering the US.

Human rights groups have called the measures an outright “asylum ban”, while some Democratic Party representatives are comparing them to Trump-era policies.

In this episode of The Stream, we’ll examine what lies ahead for vulnerable people at the US-Mexico border.

In this episode of The Stream, we are joined by:

Paola Ariza, @WelcomeWDignity

Communications Strategist, #WelcomeWithDignity

welcomewithdignity.org

Maribel Hernandez Rivera, @ACLU

Deputy National Political Director, American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU)

wp.api.aclu.org/bio/maribel-hernandez-rivera



Patrice Lawrence, @UndocuBlack

Executive Director, UndocuBlack Network

undocublack.org