How are humanitarian workers faring in Turkey and Syria?

On Thursday, April 6 at 19:30 GMT:

It’s been two months since Turkey and Syria were hit by devastating earthquakes that killed more than 50,000 people and displaced millions more. Local humanitarian workers and organisations had been long-established in the region at the time of the earthquakes, providing on the ground support to those displaced and affected by the ongoing civil war in Syria.

In the immediate aftermath of the earthquakes, rescue workers and citizen volunteers quickly took on the responsibilities of providing life saving assistance as international aid was slow to arrive. But as local humanitarian workers mobilised, they soon faced the reality of losing their own friends, families and colleagues amid the devastation.

The compounding crisis faced by aid workers following the Turkey-Syria earthquake response has sparked reflection about the challenges of providing aid while from an affected community and has highlighted the need for increased support while doing so.

In this episode of The Stream, we discuss the latest in earthquake recovery efforts and hear about how local humanitarian workers are faring themselves.