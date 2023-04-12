What’s driving the increased violence against Palestinians?

On Wednesday, April 12 at 19:30 GMT:

It’s been nearly four months since Israel’s most far-right government ever elected was sworn into office, ushering in a period of increased violence against Palestinians.

As Ramadan continues, the intensity of the occupation has escalated. The Holy month has been marked by air raids in Gaza, settler demonstrations, violence by Israeli forces and attacks on the Al-Aqsa Mosque leaving Palestinians fearful and calling for accountability and justice.

This deadly violence was preceded by a revised legislative amendment to settlement laws and a plan to establish a new Israeli national guard. These changes coupled with challenges to the status quo of Al-Aqsa Mosque have lead experts to view the recent violence as predictable.

In this episode of The Stream, we discuss the latest headlines and what’s driving increased violence against Palestinians living under occupation.

In this episode of The Stream, we are joined by:

Jalal Abukhater @JalalAK_jojo

Journalist

Omar Shakir @omarsshakir

Israel and Palestine Director, Human Rights Watch

Hoda Abdel-Hamid @HodaAH

Snr. Correspondent, Al Jazeera English