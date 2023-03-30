How can Ramadan be more sustainable?

On Thursday, March 30 at 19:30 GMT:

Ramadan is underway for more than 1 billion Muslims around the world who observe the holy month. A time for spiritual discipline and deep reflection, the month is also a time to connect with community.

At the end of each day, friends and families gather together for Iftar – a meal to break their daily fast that is a time for celebration. And it’s this communal activity that environmentalists increasingly view as an opportunity to reflect on practices of sustainability.

The month is widely recognised as a period for renewed focus on social awareness, but also increasingly one of consumption in some parts of the world. In response, advocates are encouraging conversations about the environmental impact of the holy month with calls to practice a more sustainable Ramadan. Islamic Relief UK has a list of suggestions to help offset the impact of increased consumption. The list features calls to reduce food waste and reliance on single use plastics alongside a recommendation to go meatless or use more eco-friendly decorations. Meanwhile, the UN has also launched a new campaign for sustainable Ramadan.

While attention on sustainability during Ramadan is gaining momentum, the commitment to environmentalism extends beyond the month. Leaders are increasingly making the connection to the impacts of the climate crisis on Muslim communities around the world, taking steps to further integrate environmental awareness into everyday life and advocacy.

In this episode of The Stream, we’ll discuss efforts to practice a more sustainable Ramadan.

On this episode of The Stream, we speak with:

Kori Majeed

Faith-based activist/Founder, Green Ramadan

Imam Sejad Mekic @CambCentMosque

Cambridge Central Mosque

Abdul Aleem Malik

International Marketing Manager, Green Iftar