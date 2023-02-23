A year of war: How are young Ukrainians responding?

On Thursday, February 23 at 19:30 GMT:

It’s been one year since the Russian invasion of Ukraine derailed the daily lives of Ukrainians.

The impact on the country’s youth has been particularly devastating, as an entire generation of young people have had their hopes and dreams put on hold by the grim realities of the ongoing war.

Schools and universities have been destroyed or closed, and nearly 40 percent of Ukrainians aged 14 to 35 have had to flee their homes. Meanwhile tens of thousands of young people are serving in the military and thousands of children are estimated to have been killed, wounded or deported.

Leading youth-focused mental health organisation Teenergizer has reported a “significant increase in demand for its peer counseling services” and noted a shift in demand from concerns over relationships and schoolwork to depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder stemming from the war.

Although the traditional preoccupations of youth have been upended, young people have rallied to support their country and peers in a time of immense need.

Together Repair focuses on the immediate aftermath of destruction, bringing together volunteers to clean up and rebuild destroyed homes while Young Peacebuilding Leaders network coordinates leadership opportunities for young Ukrainian women

On this episode of The Stream we welcome three young Ukrainian leaders to discuss the needs of youth, highlight their extraordinary leadership throughout the war and hear about their hopes for the future.

On this episode of The Stream, we speak with:

Zoya Miari

Peace Ambassador, One Young World European Commission

Ilyess El Kortbi @IlyessElKortbi

Oleksandra Kamienieva @akamienieva

Peer-to-peer counselor, Teenergizer

