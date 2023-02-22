Are TikTok’s ‘de-influencers’ changing attitudes on consumerism?

On Wednesday, February 22 at 19:30 GMT:

De-influencing is the latest backlash to what critics say is the normalisation of overconsumption on TikTok, where social media influencers are paid by companies to promote viral products in “haul” videos.

Now “de-influencers” are using the platform to encourage people to question their buying habits, and think more critically about the impact that companies – particularly those in the fast fashion and beauty industries – are having on the environment and labour practices.

A popular platform for content creators to share ever-changing microtrends in fashion, skincare and beauty, TikTok is seen by some as a go-to resource for keeping up with new aesthetics and what to buy to achieve the look. But, fueled in part by a cost of living crisis and people craving authenticity online, de-influencing is also leading to scepticism of the influencer industry and conversations about how TikTok-specific trends are encouraging unchecked consumerism.

In this episode of The Stream, we’ll look at the de-influencing movement and how online consumer culture is impacting the planet.

On this episode of The Stream, we speak with:

Aja Barber, @AjaSaysHello

Author, “Consumed: The Need for Collective Change: Colonialism, Climate Change, and Consumerism”

Jessica Clifton, @impactforgood

Sustainability content creator

Aliza Licht, @AlizaLicht

Founder, Leave Your Mark