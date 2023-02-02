Will generative AI change how we live?

On Thursday, February 2 at 19:30 GMT:

Generative AI is the latest wave in artificial intelligence technology that has captured the imagination of citizens, technologists and investors alike.

The technology, which can generate new content in response to brief prompts, is being touted for its potential to revolutionise how humans interact with computers. Developed with machine learning, generative AI tools are exposed to large data sets and trained to create novel material based on the information they consume.

The applications to daily life range from streamlining the process of coding or developing architectural designs to how we use search engines or even write essays. While some may fear generative AI will replace jobs, others see the technology as a way to relieve some workers of tedious tasks.

As with any new technology, generative AI comes with a host of concerns about how it’s created and how it’s used. One recent investigation revealed that the company behind ChatGPT, OpenAI, paid Kenyan workers less than $2 an hour to cull toxic and hateful content from the company’s dataset. While other reports highlight concerns that generative AI will recreate the racial biases of its datasets along with its potential to generate and circulate misinformation.

In this episode of The Stream we discuss the promises and pitfalls of generative AI and whether or not it will revolutionise how we live.

On this episode of The Stream, we speak with:

Sharon Goldman @sharongoldman

Senior Writer, VentureBeat

Margaret Mitchell @mmitchell_ai

Researcher & Chief Ethics Scientist, Hugging Face

Michael Running Wolf @Obnoxious_Wolf

Ph.D. Student, McGill University

Founder, Indigenous in AI