Will the world continue to prioritise profits over the environment?

As world leaders gather for COP28, young people are left to bear the brunt of the lack of action by those in control.

As the planet hits record temperatures year by year, world leaders are meeting in Dubai for the COP28 summit with a large task at hand: lowering greenhouse gas emissions, reducing reliance on fossil fuels and raising money for global climate adaptation. In other words, putting an end to the climate crisis. Will some of the world’s leaders begin to consider the welfare and future of our planet over financial gains? And why are young people left to bear the brunt of the actions of those in control?

Presenter: Anelise Borges

Guests:

Disha Ravi, Fridays for Future India

Maria Reyes, Fridays for Future MAPA

Emma de Saram, organiser for Just Stop Oil