What struggles are Israeli activists facing in their anti-war movement?
While most Israelis have rallied behind their government’s war on Gaza, some still call for peace.
The Hamas attack on October 7 sent shockwaves through Israeli society. The killing of more than 1,100 people, mostly civilians, has fuelled hyper-nationalism and created a climate in which those who express solidarity with Palestinians risk being called traitors or terrorist sympathisers. But even at a time when most Israelis support their government’s war effort, there are Israeli activists who, despite the abuse, continue to pursue peace.
Presenter: Anelise Borges
Guests:
Robi Damelin – The Parents Circle
Neta Heiman – Activist
Tal Mitnick – Human rights activist
Published On 28 Dec 2023