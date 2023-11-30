What does silencing of supporters of Palestine mean for freedom of speech?

The stifling of voices around the globe supporting Palestinians is putting the principles of free speech to the test.

The war on Gaza is being waged on the ground and in the realm of public opinion, putting the principles of freedom of speech to the test. Since Hamas’s October 7 attacks on southern Israel and Israel’s war on Gaza was launched, many demonstrations in solidarity with Palestinians have been banned, critics of Israel censored, fired or even detained for speaking their minds. What does the silencing of supporters of Palestine say about the world right now, and what are the consequences of stifling voices in times of war?

Presenter:

Anelise Borges

Guests:

Ryna Workman – New York University student

Jack Espinose – member of New Anticapitalist Party

Muhammad Rabbani – director of CAGE