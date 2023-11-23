How Palestinians are using art as a form of resistance against Israel

With Israel’s war on Gaza, many artists are using their work to demand justice, freedom and an end to the bloodshed.

Throughout history, art has been a vital element of Palestinian resistance and an instrument to reaffirm political existence.

As Israel’s war on Gaza continues, artists across the world have been using their work to show support and solidarity with the Palestinian people.

From graffiti to skateboarding, Palestinian artists have found their own way to connect and share experiences and ensure that their culture and identity are not erased.

Presenter:

Anelise Borges

Guests:

Laila Ajjawi – Digital and Graffiti artist

Jenin Yaseen – Palestinian painter and illustrator

Maen Hammad – Documentary photographer and skateboarder