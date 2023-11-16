Is Israel using communication blackouts in Gaza as a weapon of war?

E-Sims offer a solution to Israel’s use of connectivity and internet blackouts as a weapon of war in Gaza.

Israel’s war on Gaza has taken a multitude of shapes, but the bombing and the raids are only part of the story.

Another less talked-about weapon is connectivity – or lack thereof.

Israel controls most of the electricity as well as the telecommunication and internet access in Gaza. Access to the internet is considered a basic human right by the United Nations. It keeps us informed and allows us to connect with each other and the world.

That connection is especially important during times of war.

Presenter:

Anelise Borges

Guests:

Afaf Al Najjar – Gaza Resident

Alp Toker – Executive Director of NetBlocks

Mirna El Helbawi – Journalist

Dorgham Abusalim – Writer and communication specialist