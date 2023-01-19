Afghanistan: What’s in store for 2023?

On Thursday, January 19, 2023 at 19:30 GMT:

Late last year the Taliban implemented a new set of stringent restrictions on the rights of women and girls. Not only were women banned from parks, gyms and public baths but they were also banned from universities and working with humanitarian organisations. And some fear even further rollbacks may yet happen in the months ahead.

In response to the ban on women in aid, a number of humanitarian organisations suspended or reduced operations in the country citing the essential role of women in the provision of humanitarian support. With two-thirds of the population expected to require humanitarian assistance in the year ahead, further erosion of aid risks exacerbating the country’s already acute humanitarian crisis. According to the World Food Programme, nearly 20 million people are expected to be food insecure in 2023 with nearly 875,000 children anticipated to suffer from severe acute malnutrition.

In this episode of The Stream, we discuss some of the latest headlines from Afghanistan, the country’s urgent humanitarian needs and what may be in store for 2023.

On this episode of The Stream, we speak with:

Ali Latifi @alibomaye

Freelance Journalist

Shukria Barakzai

Women’s rights activist

Samira Sayed-Rahman @SSamiraSR

Advocacy and Communications Coordinator, International Rescue Committee