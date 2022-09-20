Is it time for Britain to abolish the monarchy?

On Tuesday, September 20 at 19:30 GMT:

With the death of Queen Elizabeth II, could this be the beginning of the end for the British monarchy? As a new king accedes the throne, more Britons are questioning the relevance and need for a ceremonial head of state funded by taxpayer money.

In London, Oxford and Edinburgh, several protesters have been arrested for voicing their anti-monarchy opinions with the slogans #NotMyKing and #AbolishTheMonarchy.

Yet a majority of Britons still support the monarchy and believe the institution is crucial for maintaining national identity, unity and pride. In a YouGov poll taken ahead of Queen Elizabeth’s June 2022 Platinum Jubilee weekend, 56% of Britons said the monarchy is good for the country, although that percentage had fallen from 73% in December 2012.

As head of state and head of the Church of England, the British monarch’s duties are largely ceremonial. Although Prince Charles had a reputation for expressing his opinions on some political issues, King Charles III is now expected to remain neutral in matters of government.

In this episode of The Stream, we’ll look at the debate over the British monarchy’s future and what to expect from the new king. Join the conversation.

On this episode of The Stream, we speak with:

Phillip Blond, @Phillip_Blond

Professor of Philosophy, University of Cumbria

Shola Mos-Shogbamimu, @SholaMos1

Author, This Is Why I Resist

Paul Powlesland, @paulpowlesland

Lawyer & activist