Mo Amer: Bringing the Palestinian experience to TV

Comedian Mohammed Amer’s new Netflix series “Mo” is bringing the Palestinian experience to the masses. The program was inspired by some of the challenges the 41-year-old Palestinian-American has faced in his own life, including losing his father at a young age, moving from the Middle East to Texas and navigating the complex U.S. immigration system as a refugee.

So far, “Mo” has gotten a blockbuster reception from fans and a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes from television critics who say the show is “frequently hilarious” and a “thoughtful depiction of the immigrant experience that is light on its feet.” It has also been lauded by the Palestinian community for humanising the frequently marginalised group in a way that is not “trauma porn.”

In a recent interview, Amer explained one reason behind Mo’s success: “The subject matter is absolutely universal. It’s not just for refugees, asylees. It’s for anybody that wants to fit in, that feels like they have to work four jobs at a time to provide for their family, who are losing themselves spiritually…It’s for those individuals that feel like less than, that wish they could provide more for their families.”

In this episode of The Stream, we’ll talk to Mohammed Amer about the show’s groundbreaking depiction of an ordinary Palestinian American family, how he strikes a balance with the many facets of his identity and why chocolate hummus is a “war crime.”

