Palestinian journalists: What’s it like working under occupation?

This week marks 100 days since Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was killed by Israeli forces while reporting on a raid in the occupied West Bank. Despite growing calls for an international investigation, no one has been held accountable for her killing.

Abu Akleh isn’t the first or the last journalist to be killed by Israeli forces. Just two weeks after her death, Palestinian radio producer Ghofran Warasna was shot in the heart by a soldier on her way home from work. At least 46 additional journalists have been killed since the year 2000, most of them Palestinian, according to the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ). The deaths are “a clear attempt by Israel to silence media reporting on the ground” and “no one has been held to account,” the IFJ said.

Journalists in the occupied territories also routinely face harassment, humiliation and jail time for their efforts, according to the Palestinian Center for Development and Media Freedom (MADA). Despite the danger, Palestinian journalists are carrying on Abu Akleh’s legacy by continuing to report on Israel’s actions. This month alone, Israeli raids killed at least 49 Palestinians, including 17 children, according to Gaza’s health ministry.

For Palestinian producer Haya Abushkahidem, reporting the news is a form of bearing witness. She recently wrote: “Despite everything the Israeli regime does to silence Palestinian voices, journalism is more a duty to deliver our stories to the world than simply a profession. Palestinian journalists who pay the price for their work are still fighting for their right to report freely and continue to work on the ground.”

In this episode of The Stream, we’ll discuss ongoing efforts to secure justice for Abu Akleh and what it’s like to be a Palestinian journalist in the occupied territories. Join the conversation.

