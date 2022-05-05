Israel-Palestine: Can a one-state solution work?

On Thursday, May 5 at 19:30GMT:

For decades, the United States and the West have pushed for, and failed to broker, a two-state solution to resolve the Israel-Palestine conflict. The concept, which calls of the creation of an independent Palestinian state alongside Israel, has been a key part of the long-stalled peace process between Israel and the Palestinians.

While there continues to be hope for such an agreement, popularity of a one-state solution is growing, particularly among Palestinians.

In a recent poll conducted by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research (PSR), 33 percent of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip said they support a one-state solution. That number is up from 24 percent just three months ago. In an interview, Khalil Shikaki, director of PSR, said Palestinians who support a one-state solution are typically younger, nationalist, and secular but that the growth in popularity seems to be more widespread this time.

One reason may be Israel’s continued settlement building in the occupied West Bank, which is illegal under international law. For many Palestinians, the continued annexation of Palestinian land makes it hard to imagine a viable Palestinian state being formed through negotiation with Israel.

On this episode of The Stream, we take a look at whether a one-state solution is truly a more realistic path to resolving the Israel-Palestine conflict.

On this episode of The Stream, we speak with:

Nour Odeh, @nour_odeh

Political Analyst

Khaled Elgindy, @elgindy_

Senior Fellow, Middle East Institute

Omri Boehm, @omri_boehm

Author, Haifa Republic